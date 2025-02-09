Share

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, better known as Blessing CEO has shared her opinion on the marital issue, between legendary singer, 2Face and his wife, Annie Idibia.

Sunday Telegraph recall that two weeks ago, 2Face announced the end of his marriage to his wife, Annie Idibia.

Sharing her opinion on the case, Blessing CEO opined that 2Face is the trophy in the relationship, adding that a lot of women are lining up, waiting for his divorce.

She who made this known while speaking in an interview on Arise TV said a lot of women are waiting to pick the singer up immediately he divorces his wife.

Blessing CEO further added that Annie’s life revolved around 2Face, and without the singer, she’s nothing, adding that she never built a name for herself, and her relevance is attached to the singer.

She said: “2Face is a trophy; If 2face divorces Annie now another woman will still pick him up…there’s no Annie without 2Face.

“It is 2face that is a trophy. Annie actually picked up a career in acting it flopped.”

Reaction trailing this posts;

chidinma_tochukwu said: “Annie that is a very good actress?! Annie has to pick up herself o”

sunsherry_of_lagos1 asked: “Did she lie????”

digitalfootballfusion wrote: “Annie gave up on herself for 2face, that’s a big mistake on her part”

megritzy remarked: “You build a name for yourself by looking for trouble on the internet. What else are you known for?”

