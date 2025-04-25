Share

Nigerian singer, Innocemt Idibia, better known as 2Face Idibia, has stirred reactions on the internet after he introduced his fiancée, Natasha Osawaru, to his people.

In a viral post, it could be seen that the lovebirds were together with the Idoma elders after reports came in that the two were set to tie the knot soon.

In the photo, the Idoma elders are seen gifting their ethnic attire to the incoming wife of 2Baba, Natasha Osawaru.

According to investigative journalist and blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, the duo’s traditional wedding is scheduled today, April 25, 2025, in Benin City, with all preparations finalized.

The report of the alleged marriage of 2baba emerged online following the finalization of the divorce between Annie and the music legend, 2Baba Idibia.

