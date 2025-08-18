2Face Idibia To Kick Off Campaign Against Violence In Nasarawa

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face or 2Baba, is set to kick off a campaign against violence in the North Central geopolitical zone through music concerts, awareness campaigns and humanitarian outreach.

The initiative aims to foster peace, dialogue and tolerance among the people in the North Central states, especially among the youth amid bandit attacks in the geopolitical zone.

The planned event, tagged: ‘The United North-Central For Peace Promotion (UNCPP), is expected to be hosted by Nasarawa state for the kick-off of the first show.

The disclosure was made when Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, and his wife, Hon Natasha Irobosa Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, were granted audience by the chairman, North Central Governors’ Forum and Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, at the Governor’s lodge, Asokoro in Abuja on Monday.

The duo intimated the governor about an initiative by the 2Baba brand to kick off Music campaign Against Violence, tagged: The United North-Central For Peace Promotion (UNCPP) in Nasarawa State aims to foster peace, dialogue and tolerance which Nasarawa State was selected to host the first event.

New Telegraph reports that the peace building project skewed in music concerts, awareness campaigns and humanitarian outreach is expected to engage youths across the six North Central States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.