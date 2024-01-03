2Face Idibia Speaks On Becoming Upcoming Artiste

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has lamented that the successes of young artists have seemingly reduced his status to the level of an “upcoming artist”.

Taking to his Instagram page, 2Face applauded the young artists for their achievements, adding that he has suddenly become an upcoming artist, vowing to return to the spotlight this year.

According to the legendary singer, he hinted at releasing new music later in the year.

He wrote, “Mennn! These new cats are not smiling o. I don turn to upcoming artist o. Chai!

“But as dem talk am, we no go gree for anybody this year. Na kitchen (studio)I dey lai dis.”