Legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face has sparked reaction on social media after introducing his fiancee, Natasha Osawaru, to his hometown, Benue state, amid rumors of an upcoming traditional wedding.

New Telegraph reports that the duo has faced intense backlash over their romance, which gained public attention following 2Face Idibia’s divorce announcement from his estranged wife, Annie Macaulay, under undisclosed circumstances.

According to a report by investigative journalist, Stella Dikokomurus, 2Face Idibia and Natasha Osawaru’s traditional wedding is slated for today, April 25, 2025, in Benin City, Edo state.

Amid the swirling rumors, photos have surfaced online showing 2Baba Idibia introducing Natasha Osawaru to his kinsmen.

The photos show 2Baba Idibia’s family members noticeably absent from the introduction.

However, report from prominent entertainment gossip blogger, Cutie Juls claims 2Baba Idibia’s mother opposes his romance with Natasha Osawaru.

Reaction trailing this posts;

Nna Martins remarked, “This my guy fall my hand i loss respect for him watch from now him no go win pin again”.

Usman asserted, “2Baba is now looking good and fresh. Unlike before. To the married women, if una like, make una no dey give una man peace for house”.

Janet Joseph wrote, “This elders will cash out abeg. The those elders that do the first traditional marriage ”.

Helen Otisi stated,“Let the siblings and his parents rest after all they never loved Annie too,they never allowed them to enjoy their marriage.Natasha carry go”.

