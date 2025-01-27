2Face Denies Account Hack, Confirms Divorce From Annie

Share

Renowned Nigerian singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Face Idibia, has denied earlier reports that his Instagram account has been hacked.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that 2Face to his Instagram page to announce his separation from his wife, Annie, which sparked controversy on social media.

The earlier post read, “Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long…

“I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now, and currently filed for divorce.

“I would grant a press release soon to say my story. Not because it is anyone’s right to know about my personal life but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offence. Stay blessed my people. I love you all.”

READ ALSO:

However, in another post on his page, 2Baba announced that his Instagram account had been hacked and stressed that efforts were underway to recover it. The post reads, “My Instagram account has been hacked, efforts are being carried out to take back control. #onelove!” But in a surprising twist, 2Face took to his Instagram page to reveal that contrary to what was posted on his account about it being hacked, nobody did; he was the one that made the post about the divorce, adding that he stands by what he said. He said in the video; “Yeah my people men, nobody hacks my account, na me talk wetin I wan talk, you understand; I come in peace,” Reactions trailing this post; omodolapo108 said: “I too pity Annie. I pray she heals from this” jemmy_nwa remarked: “Make una hold each other..nothing dey street who una dey leave unaselves for ?” pretty__rita wrote: “He said it with his full chest which means he has had enough ” ugobeautydickson stated: “Invest in yourself oooo, don’t expect too much from a person” Ossaioviesuccess wrote: “It’s a wrong timing for 2face to announce his marriage breakup. Just last year, Annie suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage while expecting twins. The past few weeks and months have been hell for Annie Idibia, considering the intense backlash she has faced online. If 2face was serious about announcing their separation, he should have waited for a more opportune time. This poorly timed announcement is not only insensitive but also disappointing, especially given Annie’s recent struggles. Ossai Ovie Success” Watch the video below; View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remedy Blog (@remedyblog)

Share

Please follow and like us: