2Face Confirms Romantic Relationship With Edo Lawmaker, Osawaru

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face has made a stunning revelation about his love life, confirming his romantic involvement with Edo State lawmaker, Hon. Natasha Osawaru.

This comes in the wake of his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia, a development that has dominated public discourse in recent weeks.

In a now-deleted Instagram video posted on Tuesday, 2Face addressed the ongoing speculations surrounding his divorce and his alleged relationship with Osawaru.

He firmly noted that the lawmaker played no role in the breakdown of his marriage to Annie, adding that he has deep admiration and affection for her.

“Natasha is a young, brilliant, and amazing woman,” 2Baba said in the video.

He also condemned the malicious rumours making rounds on social media, asserting that those spreading negativity “will be alright.”

Shortly after the video surfaced, the legendary singer took it further by sharing a photo of Natasha Osawaru and urging the public to help him convince her to accept his marriage proposal.

The caption read: “Now, this is my world. Make una help me beg am to marry me.”

New Telegraph reports that this bold declaration comes days after 2Baba’s controversial appearance at the Edo State House of Assembly, where rumours of a romantic affair between him and Natasha first gained traction.

At the time, many speculated that the lawmaker and the music star were secretly dating, an allegation neither party confirmed nor denied.

While 2Baba has now made his intentions clear, Annie Idibia has remained silent about his latest public revelation.

The actress and his children’s mother have yet to respond to the latest development, even though their separation has been widely reported.

It would be recalled that 2Face and Annie, who have been married since 2012, have had a tumultuous relationship filled with ups and downs, including past allegations of infidelity.

However, this public declaration of love for another woman marks a significant shift in 2Baba’s romantic journey.

Following his announcement, social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions.

Some fans have expressed excitement over the singer’s newfound love, while others have criticized him for moving on so quickly after his marriage troubles with Annie.

The focus now shifts to Natasha Osawaru, who has yet to make any public statement regarding 2Baba’s romantic overtures.

