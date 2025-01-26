2Face Clarifies Divorce Rumours With Annie Idibia

Share

Contrary to the news making rounds, Nigeran music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Faba, has debunked rumours of separation and divorce proceedings from his wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia.

The legendary artist disclosed in a short post that his Instagram account had been hacked and efforts are currently underway to regain full control.

This clarification follows an earlier post on his Instagram page where a message announced his alleged separation from Annie and the filing of a divorce.

The post, which caused widespread speculation and reactions on social media, has since been deleted.

n reaction to the viral post, 2Face assured fans and the public that the situation was being addressed and requested their patience while his team worked on restoring his account.

He did not confirm the authenticity of the earlier message but emphasized that it does not reflect his position.

The development has calmed many of his fans, who were concerned about the state of his marriage.

