Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has spoken publicly for the first time since the controversy involving him and his new wife and Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, began trending online.

In a short message shared on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, the singer wrote, “Help me.”

His post comes hours after his brother, Hyacinth Idibia, raised concern in an Instagram post in which he paired his message with lyrics from one of 2Face’s songs.

Hyacinth wrote, “You’ve always been ahead, always been brilliant. Lyrics meant to inspire, but somehow it’s unfolding in real time… Painful reality. Allow us to save you. You’ve been suffering for too long. God knows”

The development follows weeks of public drama between 2Face and Osawaru.

The tension reportedly began in the United Kingdom, where the couple had a heated exchange that allegedly led to police intervention and the singer’s brief arrest.

The issue resurfaced during an Instagram Live session with broadcaster Daddy Freeze, where both were seen arguing on camera.

The incidents have fuelled speculation about a possible crisis in the marriage, with fans expressing worry about the singer’s well-being.

Neither 2face nor Osawaru has issued a detailed statement addressing the situation as of the time of filing this report.