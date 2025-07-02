New Telegraph

July 2, 2025
2Face Apologises Over ‘Men Not Built For One Woman’ Comment

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, on Wednesday tendered a public apology over his controversial comment.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that 2Face had, during an interview with Nedu Wazobia, claimed that men aren’t built to be sexually committed to a woman.

However, his statement sparked provocation on social media, with netizens condemning him.

Reacting to the backlash, the 49-year-old singer, in a video shared on his Instagram page, tendered an apology.

“I know I have fucked up with what I have said. I really, really fucked up the way I said it. I’m going to pay with a heavy price. I’m going to face the consequences.

“I said it because I want people to understand me, but maybe I didn’t say it appropriately. I own up to my mistake. But one thing I know for sure is I’m sorry to my wife Natasha. Calling me a legend is an honor, but this my talk is quite unlegendly.

“The amount of response that I get has made me see how much people love and respect me. For me to now use stupid statements to cancel everything, that’s not who I am. I’m sorry.”

