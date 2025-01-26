2Face Announces Separation From Annie Idibia, Says Divorce Proceedings Underway

Share

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has announced separation from his wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, and confirmed that divorce proceedings are underway.

In a post on his social media handle on Sunday night, 2Face revealed that he and Annie had been separated for some time, assuring his fans and followers that he would soon grant a press release to share his side of the story.

In the post, the singer emphasized that his decision to speak out was not because the public has a right to his personal life but because of his love for his fans.

“I need them to know my innocence or offence,” he stated.

He concluded the message by sending blessings to his followers and expressing his love for them.

It would be recalled that Annie Idibia recently celebrated her 13-year marriage and 25-year friendship with the music icon.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Annie shared romantic clips of her and 2Face’s Detty December moments, gushing over their union.

In the same post, she addressed her haters, referring to them as “Devil and witches/wizards,” telling them to “Give up” as her marriage to 2Face has stood the test of time.

Sadly, their relationship has hit the rock with fans caught in the web of shock and surprise at the sudden turn of events in the couple’s lives.

