2Face, Annie Could’ve Handled Divorce Privately – Toolz

Nigerian media personality, Tolu Oniru, popularly known as Toolz, has berated Afrobeat singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, for publicly announcing his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

Speaking in a recent episode of her podcast, ‘Off Air,’ Toolz opined that the couple should have handled the divorce privately.

According to Toolz, the timing was also wrong considering that Annie was already facing backlash over her appearance on the Young, Famous & African reality show.

She said, “There is a lot that goes on in marriages. They (2face and Annie) have had very public ups and downs.

“But I just feel that this is something they could have handled privately, especially with what was going on with Annie at that point.

“It didn’t need to come out now. People get divorced privately all the time. Everybody knows that Annie loves 2Face very much.

“It is quite sad for a lot of people because when you think about their love journey, everybody wanted a happy-ever-after for her but life happened.

“I feel like somebody you got married to, at some point, I imagined you loved, mother of your children, everything when she’s going through something really public and people are attacking her, it’s not nice to just come and announced that you’re divorcing her that same period.”

