$2bn Renewable Energy Investment Probe: Reps Summon NNPC Ltd, REA, Others

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy has invited stakeholders as it begins a public investigation of the $2 billion renewable energy grants and investments meant for the development of the renewable energy sector for tomorrow.

The public hearing scheduled to end the next day followed the committee’s June 6 mandate to investigate Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) with dealings in investment, procurement, and receipt of grants for the development of the renewable energy sector.

The committee invited the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to the hearing.

Others are the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Country Representative European Union, Union Bank Plc. (Compliance Department), Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Power, Energy Commission of Nigeria and Ministry of Finance.

Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management, Federal Ministry of Petroleum (Gas Resources), Niger Delta Development Commission, United States Agency for International Development, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Accountant General of the Federation, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Associations (Alliance) (REEEA-A).

In a statement yesterday, committee Chairman, Afam Ogene, said the investigation would cover 2015 to 2024. According to him, the House is shocked at the non-improvement in the sector despite the government’s huge investments.

The committee chairman said: “Despite the government attracting over $2 billion in renewable energy investments in the past decade, as reported by the Rural Electrification Agency in 2023, there has been no noticeable improvement in the sector.

“The House of Reps was alarmed that the dysfunctional electricity generation and supply system persists, contrary to the objectives behind government investments and grants aimed at developing the renewable energy sector, hence the resolution to probe these investments to determine the integrity of the procurement and execution processes.”

It said the investigation is not a witch-hunt but to discourage opaqueness and promote transparency and objectivity in handling government or public resources.

Ogene thanked the European Union and other donor agencies for their useful submissions, insights and cooperation in sharing information with the committee.

The resolutions of the House followed the adoption of a motion titled: “Need to Investigate Investments in Renewable Energy Sector and Foreign Grants received from 2015 till date”, sponsored by the lawmaker representing Oshodi-Isolo II, Lagos State, Okey-Joe Onuakalusi.

Share

Please follow and like us: