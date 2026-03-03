2Baba’s Wife, Natasha Resumes Legislative Duties At Edo Assembly

The lawmaker representing Egor Constituency of the Edo State House of Assembly and wife of legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, Natasha Osawuru, has officially resumed her legislative duties following the birth of her first child.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, March 3, Natasha revealed that she is glad to be back in the chambers following months of being away.

“I am happy to be back, too, from my maternity leave, Mr Speaker,” she wrote.

New Telegraph recalls that last year, Natasha and 2Baba welcomed their first child together.

However, the celebrity couple kept Nigerians guessing about the baby’s gender, playfully refusing to reveal whether they had a boy or a girl.

Their decision added to public curiosity, especially given 2Baba’s celebrity status and the intense interest that follows his family life.

Meanwhile, last month, February 2026, the couple dedicated their newborn in a Catholic church.