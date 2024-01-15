2Baba Writes Tribute To Sound Sultan, Says Our Dream Has Come To Pass

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face Idibia has posted a tribute to the late singer, Sound Sultan, who passed away more than two years ago.

2baba as he is fondly called took to his Instagram page, to honour Sound Sultan by sharing moments from his career that had changed his life.

According to him, although their hope and desire for African and Nigerian music had come true he was now an up-and-coming artist who was willing to give in to the “new cats.”

As we approach the New Year, he continued, there are many stories to share with him.

2Baba wrote, “YO Lanre like play like play we don enter 2024 Plenty story for ground.



“That our dream and wish for NAIJA/AFRICA music take over and respect don come true o, I don even turn to upcoming artist again Lai Dis. But we no go gree.

MUTIJU.

ONELOVERELIGION”.

