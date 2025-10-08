Reflecting on his music journey at a press conference held in Abuja, Mallam Yankee of Yankee Entertainment said 2Baba’s journey into music began in the late 1990s when he teamed up with Blackface and Faze to form the popular music group Plantashun Boiz.

He said the trio rose to national fame before going their separate ways, paving the way for 2Baba’s successful solo career.

But Mallam Yankee said his decision, considered risky at the time, eventually helped open doors for many young and poor Nigerians who later found an escape route in the entertainment industry.

He said, “Since going solo, 2Baba has released multiple chart-topping albums and hit singles, including the global classic ‘African Queen’, which gained international acclaim and helped define the new era of Afrobeats.”

“He is known for his deep lyrics and socially conscious themes. Widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential musicians, his songs often transcend entertainment, addressing love, unity, and social responsibility,” he said.

He also said Hits such as “For Instance”, “Only Me”, “Spiritual Healing”, “Implication” and “One Love” highlight 2Baba’s commitment to promoting moral and political consciousness among his listeners, stating that through his work, 2Baba has not only entertained audiences but also used his platform to advocate good governance and youth empowerment.

“Beyond his music, 2Baba is admired for his humility and dedication to his family. Despite occasional controversies surrounding his personal life, the singer has remained grounded, often emphasising that fame does not make him immune to human flaws,” Yankee said.

Speaking further, he said that those close to him have consistently described him as a devoted father and husband, whose love for his family is reflected in his public life.