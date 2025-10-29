Legendary Afrobeat singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba has penned an open letter to celebrate his 25 years in the industry.

In a message posted on his Instagram page, 2Baba expressed deep gratitude to those who have contributed to his journey, acknowledging the individuals who played pivotal roles in his early days.

“As I stand on the threshold of 25 years in this incredible journey called music, my heart is full of gratitude, memories, lessons, and love.

“This celebration is not mine alone. It belongs to everyone who played a role in shaping the story of Innocent Idibia, 2Baba,” he wrote.

2Baba credited Nelson Brown for discovering and believing in Plantashun Boiz, the group that launched his career alongside Faze and Blackface.

“You were the first to see light in the dream of three young men when no one else believed. You gave us a voice when we barely had a microphone, a space when all we had was a dream,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to industry veterans Baba Keke and D1, describing them as mentors who gave him his first professional deal, which changed not only his life but also the entire entertainment landscape.

“You opened doors that led us from dreams to destiny; we made history together; we won together. You stood as mentors and big brothers, and your names will forever be etched in my story,” he said. The musician also thanked Eddie Lawani for providing a platform for Plantashun Boiz to showcase their talent when opportunities were limited, and legendary disc jockey DJ Jimmy Jatt for showing him love and loyalty from the onset of his career. 2Baba noted that the anniversary is not just a personal milestone but also a celebration of everyone who has contributed to the growth of Nigerian music. “Without the people who believed, corrected, and supported me, my story would have been incomplete”, he wrote in part. With a career spanning decades, 2Baba has become one of Africa’s most influential and decorated music icons, with classic hits like “African Queen,” “If Love Is a Crime,” and “For Instance.” He has consistently used his platform to promote unity, love, and social change through his music and humanitarian initiatives.