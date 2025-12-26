… Says He Has Turned A New Page

Legendary Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba or 2Face, has spoken candidly about his personal life, declaring that he has made a conscious decision to change certain aspects of his past.

The award-winning singer made this revelation in Benin City during the MC EdoPikin Undiluted with StarBoy and Legends show, moments before stepping on stage to perform.

His remarks, which quickly drew attention both at the venue and online, were aimed at addressing long-standing public conversations about his private life.

While speaking to the audience, 2Baba stated that he felt it was necessary to be honest and transparent in order to correct misconceptions surrounding his past actions.

According to him, personal growth and self-reflection had influenced his decision to speak openly, stressing that he is now focused on living more responsibly.

The music star explained that his decision to address the issue publicly was not driven by pressure, but by a desire to set the record straight and demonstrate that people can learn from past mistakes and choose a different path.

2Baba, who has remained one of Nigeria’s most influential musicians for over two decades, is widely respected not only for his artistry but also for his advocacy on social and humanitarian issues.

His latest comments have sparked conversations on accountability, maturity, and personal transformation, with many fans applauding his openness.

The singer’s disclosure adds to ongoing discussions about celebrity responsibility and the importance of growth, particularly for public figures whose lives are often under intense scrutiny.