2Baba, New Wife Clash On Instagram Live

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, appeared to engage in a heated exchange during an Instagram Live session hosted by media personality Daddy Freeze on Monday.

The session, which initially featured 2Baba’s former management, took an unexpected turn when the singer joined the livestream.

In the background, 2Baba could be heard asking his wife, “What is your problem?”

At one point, Natasha attempted to grab the phone as the couple shouted over each other before Freeze abruptly ended the session.

The incident comes shortly after a viral video surfaced online purporting to show 2Baba being arrested in the United Kingdom.

The footage, posted on social media appeared to show UK officers speaking with the singer outside a retail store before escorting him away with his hands cuffed behind his back.