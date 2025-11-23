2Baba, Natasha Osawaru Welcome Baby Boy

Legendary Nigerian Arobeat singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Rumours circulated on social media on Friday, November 21, after Osawaru was seen at a hospital, sparking speculation that she had gone into labour.

She later confirmed the news in a short post on her official Facebook page, announcing that she and the music icon had been “Blessed with a baby boy.”

The announcement immediately drew widespread congratulatory messages across social media as fans and followers took to her comment section to wih her well.

The new addition marks another chapter in their widely followed relationship. The pair formalised their union earlier this year after 2Baba’s separation from Annie Idibia in January, a development that drew significant public attention.

Their relationship became public following a Valentine’s Eve proposal, followed by family introductions and traditional rites. In July, the couple held a private traditional wedding ceremony in Abuja, attended by close relatives.

Mother and child are reported to be doing well as the couple begin this new phase of their life together.