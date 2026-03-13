2Baba Meets Defense Minister, To Leverage On Music For Nat’l Security

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, alongside his team has met with the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa to discuss the prospect of using music as a tool to counter violent narratives among young Nigerians.

During the meeting held in Abuja, 2Baba unveiled an initiative designed as a national, culture-driven intervention that leverages music to promote behavioural change and youth reorientation.

The campaign seeks to transform entertainment into a force for positive social influence, particularly at a time when some music narratives and visual aesthetics risk normalising aggression and harmful “hustle culture.”

Explaining the vision, 2Baba said the campaign aims to turn up conversations around lasting solutions to insecurity, break down barriers limiting access to creative talent, and activate youth engagement through experiential platforms, and ultimately helping to turn down the culture of violence.

In response, the Minister described the initiative as one that strongly aligns with the Federal Government’s non-kinetic strategy for tackling insecurity, noting that 2Baba’s influence and credibility among Nigerian youths position him as a powerful mentor and voice for positive change.

According a member of the team, Bishop Odeh, with over 150 million Nigerians within the youth demographic, Nigeria holds immense potential.

However, studies show that more than 30% of young people are vulnerable to being recruited into violent cultures, underscoring the urgency of initiatives that channel youth energies into constructive national impact.