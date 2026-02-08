Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has fianlly opened up about the personal and professional decisions he now regrets.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Mic On podcast, 2Baba admittee that emotional pressure have influenced some of the most difficult moments of his life.

Reflecting on the lessons learned from past experiences, the Afrobeats singer acknowledged that he would handle certain situations differently if given another chance.

He said, “There are so many things I wish I could rewind and do better,” 2Baba said, noting that emotional strain can sometimes cloud judgment.

“As a human being, there are times when you are overwhelmed or don’t make the best decisions.”

Speaking further, 2Baba revisited a controversial incident in London in October 2025 involving a disagreement with his wife, Natasha Osawaru, which led to his arrest.

Taking responsibility for the episode, 2Baba admitted that anger fueled his reaction at the time, describing it as an unfortunate incident.

“I was angry that day,” he said, adding that managing personal challenges while living in the public eye has not always been easy.

The father of eight also spoke about his role as a parent, admitting that he has not been as present as he would like. He stressed the importance of fatherhood and expressed a desire to improve.

“I have not been the best daddy. I want to do more,” the singer said, while emphasizing his wish to keep his personal life private.

According to 2Baba, these experiences have made him more reflective, teaching him valuable lessons about accountability, emotional control, and personal growth.