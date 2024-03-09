2BABA, Efe Omorogbe Part Ways After 20 Years

Now Muzik CEO, Efe Omorogbe, has announced that his management company has parted ways with legendary superstar Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba after 20 years solid and peaceful relationship. The management company was house to 2Baba since 2004 after he left Plaintainshun Boiz and signed to Kennis Music.

In the post, Efe Omorogbe, CEO of Now Muzik, expressed gratitude for their journey. He glowingly described 2Baba as one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of all time. “I am grateful to 2Baba for the trust, and for the friendship. I am proud of the brands we built together, the music we made; the fans we entertained. 2Baba is one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of all time and it really is an honour to have had the opportunity to walk side by side with him, watching and helping him make magic over the past two decades.

My team and I look forward to now supporting from the sidelines, and continuing to advocate for any and everything 2Baba,” Efe Omoregbe said on his over two-decade relationship with 2Baba. Speaking on the end of his relationship with Now Muzik, 2Baba thanked the company for bringing his talent and vision to life. “I know it’s a cliché but every good thing must come to an end.

I owe a lot of my career success to Efe and his team at Now Muzik. Everything I’ve been able to achieve is as a result of the support of so many people and organisations working with me to bring my talent and vision to life. Now Muzik is one of such companies and I couldn’t be more grateful to them.” In the 20 years of partnership with Now Muzik, the multi-award-winning superstar 2Baba won over 60 awards and rocketed to international success that continues to endure.