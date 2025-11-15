Legendary Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has publicly celebrated his partner, Natasha Osawaru, on her birthday, barely 24 hours after his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, marked hers.

On Friday, November 14, the singer shared a photograph of Natasha on his Instagram page along with a heartfelt message describing the impact she has had on his life.

In the post, 2Baba expressed that he sometimes struggles to put into words the affection and support she shows him. He praised her for bringing peace, joy, laughter, and happiness into his life, adding that his feelings for her run deep.

He wrote that he is looking forward to spending the rest of his life with her, concluding the tribute with: “Happy birthday, baby. You complete me in every way @honorableosawaru.”

The public message comes months after 2Baba and Natasha held a low-key traditional wedding ceremony in Abuja in July.

The couple has largely kept their relationship away from controversy and social media disputes, maintaining a private lifestyle despite growing public interest. Natasha is currently serving as a lawmaker representing the Egor Constituency in Edo State.

The timing of 2Baba’s post has drawn attention online, as it followed closely after Annie Idibia celebrated her birthday on Thursday.

Her timeline was filled with greetings from friends, fans, and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Notably, 2Baba did not make a public birthday post for Annie, sparking conversation among social media users who observed the contrast.

2Baba and Annie were married for nearly 12 years before confirming their separation in early 2025. The former couple shares two daughters. Their split followed months of speculation and public scrutiny surrounding their marriage, after which 2Baba gradually went public with his relationship with Natasha.

Since confirming their relationship, 2Baba and Natasha have appeared focused on building their life together, while Annie has continued to pursue her career in acting and her personal brand independently.

The latest birthday message adds a new development to the evolving relationships among the trio, attracting significant public commentary given the high-profile nature of all parties involved.