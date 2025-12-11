Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has publicly apologised to Nigerians following a wave of controversy involving his marriage to his wife, Natasha.

New Telegraph reports that the singer’s appeal comes after days of intense online debate triggered by a series of dramatic incidents linked to the couple.

The saga escalated after a video allegedly showing 2Baba being arrested in the United Kingdom (UK) was widely shared on social media, fuelling speculation about trouble in his home.

The situation further intensified when he and Natasha engaged in a tense exchange during a live television appearance, prompting an avalanche of commentary from fans and critics.

During a recent stage performance, the award-winning artist paused to address the situation directly. Speaking candidly to the audience, he said,

“Make una no vex again. Make una forgive me and my family and everybody.” His remarks signalled a plea for calm, empathy, and a reset from the ongoing public scrutiny.

Before this latest appeal, 2Baba had urged Nigerians to stop targeting Natasha with harsh criticism, noting that disagreements are a natural part of marriage.

He reassured fans that he was taking deliberate steps to resolve the conflict privately and safeguard his family from further reputational damage.

The singer’s emotional request has sparked mixed reactions online, with many praising his humility while others continue to question the circumstances surrounding the recent incidents. Nonetheless, 2Baba’s message reflects a strong desire to quell the tension and restore peace in his personal life.