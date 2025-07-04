2Baba Apologises After Saying ‘Men Not Built For One Woman Sexually’

Ace Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has apologised following criticism that trailed his remarks suggesting that men are not biologically designed to be sexually exclusive to one woman. During a recent appearance on the 234 Mzansi podcast hosted by Nedu Wazobia, the veteran musician addressed his separation from Annie Macaulay, his wife of over a decade.

The awardwinning singer, 49, emphasised that both he and Annie, 40, had given their best efforts to save the marriage but ultimately decided to part ways. 2Baba also argued that while a man may love and respect one woman, remaining sexually faithful is challenging due to “natural biology”. His comments however provoked a chorus of condemnation on social media platforms.

On Tuesday evening, the veteran singer shared an apology video on Instagram wherein he admitted that his words were “poorly expressed”. He also apologised to his wife Natasha Osawaru, and his children, stating that they did not deserve to be dragged into the controversy.

“She’s amazing. She’s wonderful. She’s smart… I’m so sorry,” he said, referring to Natasha. “And also to my kids… they’re beautiful young people. I don’t deserve this kind of thing that I have to deal with. “This is not me… I’m terribly sorry for allowing myself to get to that place.

I own up to my mistakes.” 2Baba and Annie, who tied the knot in May 2012, separated in January. Since his separation, 2Baba has moved on with Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo state house of assembly. The singer confirmed their relationship and proposed to her in February 2025.