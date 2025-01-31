2Baba, Annie: Chronicle of Love Gone Sour

Share

As 2baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia’s marriage finally collapses after 13 years, let’s take a trip down memory lane; their marriage was on the rocks at certain critical periods owing to multiple issues including infidelity, lack of trust, and family dispute. MUTIAT LAWORE writes about the Idibias’ love journey and the shock of the sudden break up.

The drama surrounding Innocent Ujah Idibia popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba’s announcement about his separation from Annie Macaulay-Idibia took the internet by storm on Sunday, January 26.

The iconic singer took to his Instagram page with a post revealing that he and his wife of 13 years had been separated for some time and had filed for divorce. His message quickly sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry, as many were shocked by the sudden revelation.

However, hours later, 2Face deleted the post and claimed that his account had been hacked. Just when many were ready to accept his explanation, the musician posted a video clarifying that the message was not the result of a hack. Speaking in Pidgin English, he admitted, “Hello my people, nobody hacked my account. Na me talk weytin I won yan,” essentially confirming that the announcement was indeed his. But by Monday morning, all traces of the divorce drama had vanished from his Instagram account, leaving fans confused about the authenticity of the singer’s statements.

Following the public spectacle, controversial journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus took to Instagram to provide further insight into Annie’s emotional state. According to Dimoko Korkus, the actress is currently in a “very bad state” and allegedly undergoing rehabilitation, a claim that shocked fans and followers of the couple. She revealed that Annie is being supported by two of her close friends, singer Tiwa Savage and media personality Toke Makinwa, who are reportedly helping her navigate this difficult period.

The post read: “Actress Annie Idibia is in a very bad state and allegedly currently in rehab. Insiders reveal that it is very, very bad, and the two people allegedly currently taking care of her are Singer Tiwa Savage and Media Girl Toke Makinwa… May God heal her.”

The news immediately sparked sympathy for Annie, with many fans expressing their concerns for her well-being and sending prayers for her recovery. As the public waits for more information, the focus shifted to how Annie was coping with the emotional toll of the announcement.

As the story continued to unfold, Toke Makinwa took to her own social media platform to address the situation. Makinwa, known for her outspoken nature, expressed her anger and frustration over the way Annie had been treated.

Toke emphasised that Annie had been through a lot and had been poorly treated in the marriage, and she made it clear that she could not remain neutral in the matter. “We will fight for her,” Makinwa boldly declared, expressing her support for her friend and vowing to stand by her.

This latest controversy surrounding 2Face and Annie’s marriage comes on the heels of previous public dramas. In 2021, Annie publicly accused 2Face of infidelity, claiming that he had been spending nights with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi. The couple shares two children together, and 2Face has other children from his past relationships with Pero Adeniyi and Sumbo Ajala-Adeoye.

Despite their struggles, the couple had worked out many of their issues in the past, only for the current separation to once again thrust their relationship into the limelight.

While many fans continue to rally behind Annie during this tough time, others await further clarification from 2Face as to why he chose to go public with such a personal matter.

Here are few timelines of Annie and 2Face’s journey

How They Met:

Annie met 2Face at the Even Ezra Studios when she was just 15 and he was 24. Annie has described their initial meeting as a chance encounter that sparked a deep connection. Their innocent friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship many years later.

“The moment our eyes met at Even Ezra Studios many years ago, I knew you were the one for me and I for you. Innocent is an extraordinary being. It really seems like yesterday, (can’t believe he is 40 already) he was 24 and I was 15. And I still see the same man when I look at him. So full of life. So much energy. He is always so optimistic about life. He is never afraid of the next day with the little or nothing he had.”

Annie’s Life Before 2Face:

Before meeting 2Face, Annie was a young girl with big dreams. Annie was born in Ibadan but is originally from Eket in Akwa Ibom State. She moved to Lagos State with her mother after the divorce of her parents. She attended secondary school in Lagos and holds a degree in Computer Science and Theatre Arts after completing undergraduate courses at Lagos State University and the University of Lagos respectively.

2Face’s children:

2Face has seven children from Annie and his previous relationships, five boys and two girls, with the oldest being 20 years old. Annie has always been a loving and supportive partner to 2Face and his children. She often spoke about the importance of family and the need to prioritise love and understanding.

While on an interview she said, “When one meets someone and one realises that one knew them first, yet one sees different women having babies with him. Then, he has five kids with other women. My first child is his fifth and I met him before the other women that have children for him. (Do) you know how many humiliations and embarrassment (I’ve faced)? How does one repeat the same mistake twice? I was hurt. Even when he was engaged…but, that is a story for another day.

“It is painful (sharing him with other women) and it hurts. (However), the good times are so much more (than the bad), and I still have forever (to spend) with him and make up for the bad times. People actually abuse the word, ‘love’. Love is more than what people say it is.”

Their Wedding:

Annie and 2Face tied the knot on the 2nd of May 2012, in a private ceremony in Dubai. The wedding was a beautiful celebration of their love, surrounded by close friends and family. Annie looked stunning in her white wedding gown, while 2Face wore a tailored tuxedo. The couple’s wedding was widely covered in the media, with many Nigerians celebrating their love.

