Legendary Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba was reportedly absent at the matriculation ceremony of one of his son, Zion Idibia, at Pan-Atlantic University.

However, Sunmbo Adeoye and her husband, Pastor David Adeoye, were present to celebrate the matriculation of her second son with 2Baba.

Sharing photos from the ceremony on Instagram, Sunmbo congratulated Zion for his academic achievement and wished him success in the next phase of his education.

She wrote: “You earned it, son. Congratulations on your matriculation. Greater works ahead in Jesus’ name.”

The event highlighted the consistent support Sunmbo and Pastor David have shown her children.

Previously, they attended her first son Nino’s graduation and accompanied him to the United States for university, often stepping in during key milestones when 2baba could not be present.

Fans lauded the family’s strong bond and Pastor David’s active role in raising the children.

Comments ranged from congratulatory messages for Zion to admiration for the support and guidance provided by Sunmbo and her husband.

With Zion’s admission into university, the Adeoye-Idibia family continues to celebrate educational achievements and family support, even as 2baba maintains a more distant role in these personal milestones.