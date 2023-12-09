2BABA, 31 Others Dazzle at Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmattazz

Grand commander of Comedy, Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmattazz train stopped at the Balmoral centre, Victoria Island, for the Lagos Again edition. The seven-hour-long comedy and music show kicked off with an orange carpet sponsored by Maltina. Ably supported by the Lagos State Government, under the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, LSDPC, Toyota, Eleganza, Sujimoto, and The Address Homes, the music cum comedy show saw attendees and guests getting various treats from Indomie, Goldberg, and Ace.

A total of 33 entertainers – music and comedy stars – took on the Laffmattazz train and stage to thrill over 3,500 guests that attended the Lagos Again edition. Early at the event, young and rising comic and music acts that include Damo- la, MC Lozy, Prince Phelar, MC 90s, MC Stylo and Ashny were on parade. The show host, Gbenga Adeyinka D 1st, surprised attend- ees with his grand entry after he was introduced by one of his long-standing allies, Omobaba 1.

The comedian, who also doubles as a master of ceremony and actor, expressed gratitude to brands and attendees. “What I felt was even higher than ‘over happiness’ if there is anything like that in the dictionary. There is nothing more gratifying than planning an event and having everything fall into place, I am overjoyed,” Adeyinka D 1st began.

“The support from the Lagos State Government was massive. The Honorable Commissioner Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka led a robust team to our event while the Speaker Mudasiru Obasa led the legislatures and also the LSDPC boss, Mr. Ayo Joseph, who supported.”

Other performers that made the event memorable include Idibia, Adewale Ayuba, Alibaba, Ruggedman, Funnybone, Real Iyke, Destalker, Bowjoint, Koffi tha Guru, MC Ajele, MC Bash, Baba Alariya, Dr. Smile, and many others. Despite various high points of the event, the show’s crescendo remains the performance of Tuface Idibia, Ruggedman and Fuji veteran Adewale Ayuba.