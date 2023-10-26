29th Nes Summit: FG To Lead Devt Of Child-centred Compact

The Federal Government has pledged to lead the development of a child- centered compact with a strong indication to transform the country with accelerated reforms, ensuring increased prosperity including the well- being of Nigerian children as provided by the renewed hope agenda which will build a $1trillion Economy by 2026.

This signifies a resolute dedication to advancing child rights and their access to essential social services, includ- ing education, healthcare, nutrition, as integral components of Nigeria’s overarching development strategies.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu flagged off the 29th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES 29) in Abuja yesterday. The Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr. Niyi Yusuf, disclosed this during the flag-off ceremony of the programme.

The summit is part of the NES29 Agenda, a 2-day Policy Debate and Ministerial Roundtable on National Child Well- being held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).