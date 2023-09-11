29th Economic Summit Focuses On Sustainable Growth, Transformation

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has emphasized that the primary goal of this year’s Summit, scheduled for October 23 to 24, 2023, is to enhance the economic agenda setting of the government.

The Economic group made this known during the recent inauguration of the NESG and Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning’s Joint Planning Committee for NES 29 in Abuja.

The 29th summit (NES 29) tagged ‘Pathways for Sustainable Economic Transformation and Inclusion’, according to the NESG will proffer workable solutions to sustainable growth and living standards for all citizens.

The 2023 summit will also focus on Nigeria’s potential for sustainable development, leveraging innovative policies, robust institutions, strategic infrastructural investments, and human capital development, noting that Nigeria is currently grappling with rising unemployment, income disparity, and multidimensional poverty.

“These challenges are worsened by an uneven allocation of resources, macroeconomic instability, and institutional deficiencies. In the NESG’s estimation, “Technological advancements and their increasing adoption offer glimpses of what can be achieved with the proper mechanisms.

The change in political leadership also brings the opportunity for fresh ideas and the rectification of economic policies that have weakened the fiscal system.”

“Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in 2022 revealed that approximately 62.9 per cent of the population lives in multidimensional poverty, threatening the development of a vibrant middle class.

“With population growth outpacing poverty reduction, Nigeria’s current trajectory highlights the critical need to prioritize long-term development and shared prosperity,” it explained.

Despite the ongoing economic challenges, the NESG, however, expressed satisfaction with the current administration’s 8-point agenda targeted at getting Nigeria out of the woods.

It referenced the World Bank’s forecast of an average annual economic growth rate of 2.9 per cent for the country between 2023 and 2025, underscoring the possibility of positive change with all hands on deck.