29th Anniversary: Kwara Gov, Saraki, UNILORIN VC Greet Emir Of Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has felicitated the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Council of Chiefs, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on the 29th anniversary of his ascension to the throne of Sheikh Alimi.

The Governor noted that Ilorin, over the last 29 years, has seen more positive growths across sectors, with its status rising in national importance, population, harmony, and prestige associated with important landmarks now dotting the southernmost emirate city.

He said: “We thank His Royal Highness for his strong leadership, his support for the people and government, and the grace with which he handles delicate matters of public importance.”

Governor AbdulRazaq asked Allah to uphold the first-class monarch and bless his old age with good health, happiness, and continuous peace and harmony.

Also, former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, while congratulating the Emir on the anniversary, described the his reign as a blessing to the Ilorin Emirate and Kwara at large, considering his immeasurable impact in fostering unity, promoting peace, and ensuring development across the state.

Saraki, who lauded the revered monarch for his leadership as the Chairman of Kwara State Traditional Council, noted that this

“helped to confer respect on the royal stool and promote oneness across the nooks and crannies of Kwara State”.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, also felicitated the Emir on his 29th anniversary on the throne of his forebears, noting that the Emir’s reign has not only been eventful but also peaceful and progressive.

The Vice-Chancellor, who is also the Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU), described the Emir as a great leader who deserves to be celebrated for his exemplary contributions to nation-building before and since his appointment in 1995.

Prof. Egbewole said: “The Emir has been a father of all and a great supporter of the nation’s most sought-after University,” pointing out that the University and particularly his Administration, has been enjoying a good relationship with the Emir, and therefore sought for more collaborations between the University and its host community.

