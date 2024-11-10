29th Anniversary: Emir Of Ilorin Lauded On Impactful Reign

Share

The Group Managing Director (GMD), Kam Holding Limited, Dr Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf, has lauded the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari (CFR), for an eventful and impactful reign in the past 29 years of his enthronement as custodian of culture and tradition of the Ilorin Emirate.

Dr Yusuf, a front line industrialist, in a congratulatory message to the Emir on his 29th Coronation Anniversary, noted with delight that Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, has continued to grow in leaps and bounds under the rulership of the revered monarch.

The GMD said the people of Ilorin Emirate have every reason to rally round the traditional ruler for providing correct leadership and direction in the administration of the Ilorin Emirate.

He said: “I felicitate the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari (CFR), on the event commemorating his 29th coronation anniversary.

“For the people of Ilorin, November 11, interchangeably referred to as 11/11, is not only significant but also historic. The day often resonates with us because it was a day of historic moment in the annals of the Ilorin Emirate.

“This day is therefore another moment of reflection and celebration in the remarkable reign of the Emir of Ilorin with the city growing in leaps and bounds. We have every cause to rejoice and celebrate this historic period.

“From all of us in Kam Holding Limited, we celebrate and heap praises on Maimartaba Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari for leading the Ilorin Emirate right in all ramifications.

Share

Please follow and like us: