29,843 Adamawa Indigenes To Undergo Police Recruitment Exercise

No fewer than 29,843 applicants from Adamawa State are set to undergo the screening process for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the Public Relations Officer for the Adamawa State Police Command made the disclosure in Yola, the state capital on Friday.

Speaking of the level of preparedness, Nguroje said the figure corresponded to the candidates who were selected for further screening.

He further added that about 4,000 have undergone screening thus far. noting that the screening is expected to conclude later this month, on January 29, he clarified.

When it comes to the response to the police authorities’ appeals for participation in the current recruiting exercise, Adamawa has received the highest rating among the states in the nation.

On November 19, 2023, Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, revealed that the states of Kaduna and Adamawa had the greatest number of candidates seeking to be considered as constables.

In a statement, he claimed that Adamawa had 36,398 applications, while Kaduna had 40,272 applicants.

Borno came in third with 32,048; Benue came in second with 31,122; Katsina came in second with 30,202; and Bauchi and Kano came in first and second with 30,604 and 30,004, respectively. With 1,664 applications, Anambra had the lowest number; Ebonyi and Lagos had 2,132 and 2,324 applicants, respectively.