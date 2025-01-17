29-Year-Old Football Player Dies During Osun Tournament

Share

A 29-year-old man identified as Adeyemi Adewale has been confirmed dead while participating in a football competition in Osogbo, the state capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the deceased said to be a player of the Ilesa West Local Government Area football team, reportedly slumped on the field and was rushed to a hospital where a doctor confirmed him dead.

The Osun State Police Command confirmed the tragic incident on Thursday in a statement issued by its Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola.

According to her, the incident occurred on Thursday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Opalola, who said the investigation had commenced into the matter, added that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the Uniosun Teaching Hospital morgue.

The statement partly read, “Today, (Thursday) while the Adeleke Memorial Cup Final match was going on at Ataoja School of Science, one Adeyemi Adewale ‘M’ 29yrs, a player of Ilesa West Football team, slumped on the pitch.

“He was rushed to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, where he was later confirmed dead by a doctor.”

