June 8, 2023
29 Communities Flooded After Dam Breach –Minister

The damage to the Kakhovka dam has resulted in the flooding of 29 towns and villages along the Dnipro River, a Ukrainian minister has said. Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in the Kherson region after Tuesday’s breach, reports the BBC.

Ukraine’s Presi- dent Volodymyr Zelensky says hun- dreds of thousands of people have been left without drinking water – and officials say 42,000 are at flood risk. Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of damaging the dam – claims they both deny.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have advanced in “various sections of the Bakhmut direction”, the country’s deputy defence minister has said. Russia said it had defeated Ukrainian attacks near the city, which has been fought over for months.

