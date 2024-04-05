28th Convocation: EKSU Sanctions Professor Over Alleged Plagiarism

The Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, EKSU, Ado-Ekiti, Professor Edward Olanipekun said the institution has sanctioned a professor in the university over alleged Plagiarism.

The VC said the professor has in turn taken it against the University but stressed the institution stands by its decision for the alleged perpetrator to serve as a deterrent to others.

Olanipekun disclosed this on Thursday at the University during the convocation ceremony where the institution conferred higher degrees to graduands and awarded honourary degrees to a personality.

Former Minister of Health and Social Science, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi was conferred with Honourary Doctorate Degree of Laws by the University at the 28th convocation where 155 students of college of postgraduate studies comprising 73 Ph.D., 81 Masters students and 1 Post Graduate Diploma student graduated.

The VC said, ”The paper he ( the professor) wrote with his colleague which was published in both names, he went ahead to expunge the name of that his colleague, replace it with the name of his wife and send it to another journal”

Olanipekun therefore stressed that the sanction against the prof. subsists even as he, (the VC) leaves office in August at the expiration of his tenure.

“ the professor has been saying a lot of things against us, but we are not bothered, we are committed to sanitizing the academic sector in the country”

The awardee, Adelusi-Adeluyi while appreciating the school management for the honorary Degree, used the occasion to appeal to the state government to make the Ekiti Airport functional, which he said would create networking opportunities and businesses to attract investors across the globe.

He said “I flew from Lagos to Akure yesterday for 30 minutes. I can assure you that 65% of those who flew from Lagos to Akure yesterday were coming to Ekiti state.

“Ekiti does not have an airport. We don’t have an airport and Ekiti is a very well-endowed state.

“The Governor of the state, Biodun Oyebanji should prioritize the issue of the Airport because if the Airport is open, it will open up opportunities for networking, businesses and also investments from investors.

“I know he is a very humble man and as he’s facing this challenge, he will not stumble.” He said

On the creation of the Faculty of Pharmacy in the Institution, “It feels somehow when I read through the brochure and I didn’t see Faculty of Pharmacy.

“I will meet with relevant stakeholders in the University to see how the faculty will be created.”

While stating his stance on learning of indigenous language in Universities, he said “The challenge of this University is the understanding of our language. Why can’t we learn our own language?

“In India and Japan, they learn their own languages. Why can’t we learn the Ekiti dialect in this Institution? We should do something about it”, the awardee said.