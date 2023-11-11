28th Anniversary: Ex-PDP Chair, Baraje Eulogises Emir Of Ilorin

Former Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has eulogised the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on the occasion of his 28 years on the throne of his forebears.

Baraje said the unprecedented development Ilorin Emirate has attained in nearly three decades of the Emir’s reign attests to the personality and exemplary character of the highly revered monarch.

This was contained in a congratulatory message Baraje personally signed and made available to Journalists in Ilorin, saying the traditional ruler has continued to inspire his subjects with messages of hope.

Baraje, who is Tafida of Ilorin Emirate, noted that the ancient town is blessed to have the Emir administering its affairs in the past 28 years, particularly with his priority on peace, progress and development of natives of Ilorin.

The ex-PDP boss applauded the frontline monarch for his moral and spiritual support, which he pointed out, had immeasurably helped in advancing and asserting the course of Ilorin among its contemporaries.

He thanked the people of Ilorin Emirate for hearkening to the peace messages of the monarch at all times, expressing optimism that the town would record many achievements under the watch of Dr. Sulu-Gambari.

Baraje, however, prayed to the Almighty Allah to renew the health of the Emir of Ilorin and grant him longevity of life in serving the community the more.