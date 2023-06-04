288 Killed, Over 850 Injured In Indian Train Crash

No fewer than 288 people were killed and over 850 others injured in a horrific three-train collision in India, regarded as the country’s lethal rail accident in more than two decades. The incident occurred when three trains collided near the city of Balasore, in the state of Odisha in eastern India.

Two passenger trains, the 12841 Coromandel Express and the 12864 SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah SF Express, collided with a goods train near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station, reports said. Director General of Odisha Fire Services, Sudhanshu Sarangi, said that the death toll stood at 288, as rescue work is still going on,” he told AFP from the accident site, adding there were “a lot of serious injuries”.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has sent a message of commiseration to the government and people of the Republic of India over a multiple train crash in the country which killed over 280 passengers.

The fatal crash involving two passenger trains and a goods train in the Indian city of Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, occurred on Friday. Aside those killed, over 900 others were injured in what was one of the worst rail crashes in recent history.

According to a release by a media official in his office, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, the President, described the train accident as heartrending, while consoling the Indian government and families of the victims. “My heart goes to the families of those affected in the unfortunate and heartrending train crash in the Indian state of Odisha.