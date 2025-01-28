280-Bed Ojo General Hospital Ready In 12-Month – Sanwo-Olu

Share

Aside from the Massey Children Hospital being built in Lagos Island and the 500 bed-space Mental Health Institute in Ejirin-Epe, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday announced that the ongoing General Hospital project in Ojo Local Government Area will also be ready for inauguration within the next 12 months.

The Governor made this known during an inspection tour of the project, which has a central laboratory system, a morgue, food canteen and a total of 64 units of one and three bedroom apartments for medical personnel

Sanwo-Olu said the Ọjọ General hospital, when completed would be an end to end project where people can live, work and receive care.

The 280-bed multi-specialist hospital is the first to be built by any administration in Lagos in the last three decades.

Speaking during the tour, Sanwo-Olu implored stakeholders in the area to support the state government in completing the project which would bring about a lot of improvement to the neighbourhood and renewal of life to residents.

He appreciated traditional rulers, particularly the Oniba of Iba, Ọba Suleiman Adeshina, calling on community leaders and residents alike to take ownership of the project to prevent cases of vandalisation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also performed the

Groundbreaking Ceremony of Platinum Shopping Complex at Iyana Iba Road, Ojo, Lagos, assuring of his administration’s commitment to deepening the state’s commerce and economy through various initiatives and supports for enterprise.

