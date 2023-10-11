28-Year-Old Trader Remanded For Allegedly Defiling Minor In Kaduna

A 28-year-old trader simply identified as Ham Ishaya as been remanded in a correctional centre in Kaduna State for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan ordered Ishaya to be remanded after he was charged with rape case by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), which is in violation of Section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The presiding judge, Mr Michael Bawa, did not take the plea of Ishaya for lack of jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Previously, Mr. Marcus Audu, the NSCDC prosecutor, informed the court that Esther Peter of Marsa had reported the incident to the corps’ office in Kafanchan on October 10.

Audu said Ishaya attacked the minor at a burial party where she was selling sugar cane.

He noted that the victim was taken to the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre for medical examination and thereafter referred to the NSCDC for investigation.