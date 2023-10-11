New Telegraph

October 11, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 11, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. 28-Year-Old Trader Remanded…

28-Year-Old Trader Remanded For Allegedly Defiling Minor In Kaduna

A 28-year-old trader simply identified as Ham Ishaya as been remanded in a correctional centre in Kaduna State for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan ordered Ishaya to be remanded after he was charged with rape case by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), which is in violation of Section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The presiding judge, Mr Michael Bawa, did not take the plea of Ishaya for lack of jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Bawa instructed the prosecutor to send the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice, and he subsequently adjourned the case to October 24 for further proceedings.
READ ALSO:

Previously, Mr. Marcus Audu, the NSCDC prosecutor, informed the court that Esther Peter of Marsa had reported the incident to the corps’ office in Kafanchan on October 10.

Audu said Ishaya attacked the minor at a burial party where she was selling sugar cane.

He noted that the victim was taken to the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre for medical examination and thereafter referred to the NSCDC for investigation.
Tags:

Read Previous

PDP, Kwara Govt Trade Words On Projects, Governance
Read Next

Ned Nwoko Celebrates Wife, Regina Daniels On 23rd Birthday