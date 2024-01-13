28-Year-Old Applicant Inflicted Serious Injuries on Baby’s Vagina, Court Told

The Lagos State government (LASG) has told an Ikeja Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court that a 28-year-old applicant, Agboola Adebayo, unlawfully caused grievous harm to a 9-month-old baby by inflicting serious injuries on her vagina.

This development was made known to the court, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, by the LASG through its counsel, Bukola Okeowo. Insisting that the Defendant commit- court ted the offence on March 23, 2023, in the White Sand Area of Ijora Badiya, Lagos, the prosecutor further argued that the defendant defiled the baby by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

Okeowo equally revealed that the offence contravened Sections 137 and 245 of the Criminal Laws, Ch. C17. Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015. The Applicant pleaded guilty as charged, prompting Justice Oshodi to remand him to a correctional centre for defiling a 9-month-old baby.

Adebayo, whose residential address was not provided, was arraigned on a two-count charge of defilement and causing grievous harm to the baby by the state government. The judge adjourned the matter till March 25 for a review of facts and further proceedings.