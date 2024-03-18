27,600 Benue Women To Receive Bank Of Agriculture Grant

No fewer than 27, 600 women in Benue State picked across the 23 local government areas of the state are to benefit from the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) grant and other soft loans as part of efforts of the government to empower them to be self-reliant.

Commissioner for Cooperatives and Rural Development, Mrs. Joy Luga, who disclosed this in Makurdi yesterday said Governor Hyacinth Alia has been pushing to ensure that women receive the needed support to excel.

Mrs Luga opined that the inclusion of rural women in government plans was in line with the governor’s Strategic Development Plan.

She appreciated the governor for providing funds to be disbursed to women across the state.

The Commissioner explained that the Ministry had commenced training women in various skills and would offer soft loans to them after the training.

“At our own level here in the Ministry of Cooperatives and Rural Development, we have mapped out modalities on how to empower the women in the society.

“We have trained women in cooperatives and associations to give them soft loans that will lift them from the poor level they are, to at least, a higher level that they can stand and say they are living better than they were before.

“We have trained them in various areas and we are about to give money to them any moment from now.

“Governor Hyacinth Alia is not relenting, and has ensured that money is available to be disbursed to the women”.

The Commissioner, however, stated that the training and empowerment schemes are not only for women but also for men interested in advancing their socio-economic status.

She however said that the training and empowerment for men would be done at the appropriate time.

“We are not leaving men out because you cannot talk of a woman without a man. We are their backbone. After disbursing these monies to the women, we are training men in the whole state and we will make sure to reach out to them so that when they are celebrating their men’s day, they will have the ministry of rural development at heart and appreciate us,” she added.

Mrs. Luga said the essence of training the women is to ensure that they make proper use of the loans, so as to become more useful to their families and immediate communities.

She added that the ministry has a lot to do for the people of Benue state, including the girl child.

“Very soon we will be having a lot of programmes in the area of cooperatives for the girl child in the rural areas. We will be having some training with them to teach them how to be careful and how to care for themselves. I wouldn’t want to go deep into this because it is the speciality of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs.

“We are going to work with the Ministry of Women Affairs to help the women. We have programmes that are helpful to them in the area of sanitation. We have programmes that can reach out to them, that will be through sensitisation and mobilisation through the communities”.