274 Students For The NNPC-SNEPCo Inter-School Swimming Championship

Share

A total of 274 students from 20 primary and secondary schools in Lagos will compete in the inaugural Inter-School Swimming Competition, sponsored by NNPCSNEPCo (Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited).

The event is scheduled for tomorrow and will take place in the swimming section of the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938. The 274 young swimmers, aged six to 15, will participate in various events including freestyle, butterfly, breast – stroke, backstroke, and individual medley.

Chairman of the Swimming Section at Ikoyi Club 1938, Ikedichi Kanu, on Wednesday, said the competition will continue to take place anually. – “The participation is all-inclusive, and this event will be held annually.

20 schools registered before the deadline, resulting in the selection of 274 students from across different schools in Lagos for Saturday’s competition,” he said. “We are committed to elevating the quality of swimming competitions.

We expect more swimmers to join in future events. The competition format will see some updates as well. Saturday’s event will be live-streamed on our social media platforms.

Additionally, all 274 swimmers will have Swim Cloud accounts to maintain their personal information and event rankings.”

Share

Please follow and like us: