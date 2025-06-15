27 Years After: Maryam Abacha Shakes Old Tables, Relives Memories

Share

Ifeoma OnonyeNigeria’s former military Head of State, the late General Sani Abacha, has often been described as a ghostly benefactor; still “paying” the country from beyond the grave.

This description stems from the steady stream of recovered funds, popularly known as the Abacha loot, allegedly stolen during his infamous regime between 1993 and 1998.

Decades later, the Nigerian government continues to receive repatriated funds from foreign countries. Yet, the question remains: How exactly have these funds been utilised?

As Nigeria marked another Democracy Day on Thursday, June 12, the late Abacha’s name once again resurfaced in national discourse; not just for his controversial legacy but due to a viral interview granted by his widow, Maryam Abacha, who made bold claims that rattled many Nigerians, particularly those who lived through her husband’s regime.

In the interview aired by TVC, Maryam Abacha denied long-standing allegations that her husband looted billions of Dollars from Nigeria, insisting that there is no credible evidence to support the claims.

“Who is the witness of the monies that were being stashed? Did you see the signature or the evidence of any monies stashed abroad?” she asked, dismissing the widely accepted narrative as baseless.

Her remarks ignited a storm of reactions on social media and in the public domain, with many Nigerians expressing disbelief and outrage, especially given the well-documented history of asset recovery efforts led by both local and international agencies.

Maryam further claimed that funds allegedly “secured” by her husband for Nigeria disappeared shortly after his death in June 1998.

“The monies that my husband kept for Nigeria vanished within a few months after his death. People are not talking about that,” she said.

Critics have compared her comments to the proverbial “robbing Peter to pay Paul,” suggesting that the recovered funds, even when returned, have not been transparently managed; a reflection of the country’s ongoing corruption issues.

The former First Lady also questioned why nearly three decades after Abacha’s death, her husband remains under intense public scrutiny.

“Why are you blaming somebody? Is that tribalism, religious bias, or what is the problem with Nigerians?” she queried.

“Because someone is a northerner or a southerner, a Muslim or a Christian? It’s not fair,” she said.

Maryam went on to criticise the Nigerian media, urging journalists to be more constructive rather than constantly revisiting the past.

“People are not that bad. 27 years ago, and you are still talking about Abacha? He must have been very powerful and loved by Nigerians. We thank God for that,” she added, suggesting that his continued relevance is proof of his significance.

In defence of her late husband’s rule, she also pointed to Nigeria’s stable economy under his leadership, which saw increased foreign reserves and reduced external debt. She questioned how someone could be accused of looting in such a period of fiscal prudence.

“So, where did he steal the money from? Nigerians believe everything. Sometimes we behave like fools,” she said bluntly.

Maryam Abacha concluded her remarks by calling for unity, mutual respect, and national healing.

“Babangida didn’t make Nigeria alone. Abacha didn’t make Nigeria alone. Abiola and others are not bigger than Nigeria. Even the man on the street is important. We are all human beings. This wahala should stop,” she said.

Despite her appeals, many Nigerians still believe that Abacha’s regime did significant harm to the country; economically, politically, and morally.

While successive governments have made efforts to recover stolen assets, the country continues to grapple with endemic corruption, lack of transparency, and poor accountability, even after 26 years of uninterrupted democratic rule.

