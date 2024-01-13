27-Year-Old Man Fingered Eight-Year- Old Girl, LASG Informs Insisting That the Defendant Commit- Court

Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has been informed that a 27-year-old man, Owolabi Olabisi, allegedly fingered his neighbour’s eight- year-old girl.

The accusation came from the Lagos State Government (LASG) through its counsel, Abimbola Abolade, who further hinted to the court, presided over by Justice Abiola Soladoye, that the Defendant allegedly committed the offence on January 18, 2023, about 7:20 p.m. on Ojuelegba Road, Surulere, Lagos.

The prosecutor further alleged that the Defendant sexually assaulted the girl by penetrating her vagina with a finger. According to the lawyer, the alleged offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, adding that Sexual assault by penetration attracts life imprisonment if convicted.

But Olabisi pleaded not guilty to the charge filed against him by the state government. As a result, Justice Soladoye ordered the remand of the 27-year-old man at a correctional centre pending the entertainment of his bail application and commencement of trial.

Justice Soladoye adjourned the case until February 20 for the commencement of the trial. It would be recalled that the Defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is being charged with sexual assault by penetration.