June 11, 2023

27-Year-Old Man Defiles Minor In Gombe

The operatives of Gombe State Police Command have paraded a 27-year-old Babangida Isah for reportedly defiling a 5-year-old girl.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Command, ASP Mahid Abubakar, explained that the victim’s father identified as Yahaya Isah, reported the case to the police and that the suspect lured his daughter behind an Almajiri school and defiled her.

Abubakar said that on receipt of the complaint, the suspect, Isah, was arrested and he voluntarily confessed to the crime.

He added, “Both the suspect and the victim were taken to a hospital for medical examination. The case will soon be taken to court.”

