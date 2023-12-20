27 Pro Wike Lawmakers Withdraw Impeachment Notice Against Fubara

The 27 Rivers State House of Assembly lawmakers loyal to Barr. Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have withdrawn their impeachment notice earlier issued against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Following the demolition and the ongoing renovation of the House of Assembly Complex, the lawmakers have been holding sittings at their residential quarters in Port Harcourt.

The lawmakers loyal to Fubara, led by factional speaker, Hon. Edison Ehie, on the other hand have been meeting inside Government House, Port Harcourt.

The 27 lawmakers led by Hon. Martins Amaewhule, the factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly decamped a few days ago to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers, who met on Wednesday at the assembly quarters in Port Harcourt, made the u-turn barely 48 hours after President Bola Tinubu moved in to resolve the crisis.

Amaewhule, who read the notice of impeachment withdrawal on the floor of the house, said the decision was made out of respect for the President, recalling that he read a notice of impeachment signed by 24 members on 30th, October 2023

Amaehwule said that the intervention of Tinubu and the agreement that followed made them (lawmakers) to withdrawn the notice of impeachment.

The factional speaker said that they would honour the agreement and the advice of Mr. President, whom members have immense respect for, and that they would keep carrying out their constitutional functions of lawmaking and oversight.