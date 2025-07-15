27 Killed, Houses Set Ablaze In Fresh Plateau Attack

Suspected Fulani bandits launched a deadly attack early Tuesday morning in Bindi-Jebbu community, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing 27 people and razing several homes.

The assailants reportedly struck around 3:00 a.m., firing sporadically and setting houses ablaze. Many residents sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

National President of the Berom Youth Moulder Association (BYM), Barr. Dalyop Solomon, confirmed the incident, stating that the bodies of the victims have been taken to different hospitals pending burial arrangements.

Speaking to New Telegraph at the scene, Solomon described the attack as a result of terrorist infiltration and alleged security lapses. He called on the government to take immediate action, expressing concern over what he termed possible complicity by some security forces. He noted that a backup security team failed to respond to distress calls during the attack.

Solomon also demanded a full investigation into the conduct of security operatives and the immediate release of youths arrested without cause. He stressed the need for the government to officially acknowledge the presence of terrorists in the region and to act decisively.

“We are Nigerians. We deserve to be protected,” he said, warning that failure by the government to protect lives may force communities to resort to self-help, in accordance with their constitutional rights.

Expressing frustration over the spate of attacks, Solomon stated: “We are dealing with well-armed terrorists, not just militant herders, but organized, well-connected terror cells.”

Chairman of Riyom Local Government Council, Hon. Bature Sati Shuwa, also confirmed the attack and the death of 27 persons in the Bindi community. Speaking with journalists at the scene, he expressed deep sadness, revealing that 73 people have been killed in banditry attacks in the area since September.

Shuwa called on the state and federal governments to urgently recruit more security personnel, lamenting a severe manpower shortage. He disclosed that while the General Officer Commanding (GOC) had promised to deploy more troops, the current situation remains dire.

“Riyom citizens are losing hope. The government must act now to restore confidence and protect lives,” he said.

Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Simon Mwadkwon, also condemned the killings and renewed calls for the establishment of state police. He criticised the existing centralised security system, arguing that it is ineffective.

“It’s unrealistic to expect soldiers or police deployed from Lagos to effectively secure Plateau State. The terrain is unfamiliar to them; they don’t speak the language,” he said.

Mwadkwon alleged that the attacks were part of a calculated plan by Fulani terrorists to seize land for cattle grazing. He dismissed the notion of a farmer-herder conflict, calling it a terrorist campaign aimed at land grabbing.

“The land is stationary, but the cattle are mobile. So, who is likely to encroach? The one who moves,” he said, adding that state policing is essential to tackling such localized security threats.

“The current system is outdated. No serious country in the world operates a centralised security structure like Nigeria. Only Nigeria. It must change,” he said.

The Speaker of the Plateau State Youth Council (PYC), Aseno Amos, also condemned the killings and issued a stern warning to both the state and federal governments to act swiftly or risk youth-led self-defense actions.

Amos raised concerns over the arrest and detention of innocent youths in the area, giving security agencies a one-week ultimatum to release them or face legal action from the youth council.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies, including Operation Safe Haven and the Plateau State Police Command, have yet to issue an official statement on the incident, despite confirmation from Riyom LGA Chairman, Hon. Bature Sati Shuwa.