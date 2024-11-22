27 Graduates Bag First Class In TASUED

Share

…University Holds 16th Convocation Ceremony

A total of 27 students will be graduating with first-class honours as the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State holds its 16th Convocation Ceremony between Friday, November 22 and Thursday, November 28, 2024.

This was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Oluwole Sikiru Banjo, during a press conference on the convocation ceremony on Friday at the school premises.

Professor Banjo said further that a total of 4,140 graduands would bag first degrees, while 275 would graduate with masters degrees, 28 are graduating with postgraduate diplomas, and a total of 67 students would bag PhD degrees, the first set to be produced by the University.

The Vice-Chancellor also revealed that four eminent personalities would be bestowed with honourary doctorate degrees.

The honorees include the Chairman of Sifax Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Prince Oluyemisi Shyllon, Otunba Jaiyeola Wasiu and Engineer Jubril Dotun Sanusi.

Professor Banjo revealed that the convocation ceremony is starting with a Jumat Service on Friday, November 22, a Convocation church service on Sunday, November 24, while it will continue with a Volleyball Competition, drama and Vice-Chancellor football final on Monday, November 25.

The event continues on Tuesday, November 26 with a health walk, and alumni cocktail, while there would be the convocation of undergraduates on Wednesday, November 27.

The grand finale of the convocation will be held on Thursday, November 28 with the convocation of postgraduate students, the award of Honoria causa and convocation lecture.

The Convocation lecture, titled; “From Classroom to Cloud: Leveraging Digital Literacy For National Development,” will be delivered by the Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani.

“In the realm of infrastructure, the following projects will be commissioned by Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State and Visitor to the University;

“University Independent Power Plant, newly built self-sponsored University Health Center with state-of-the-art facilities, and science laboratory complex.

“The University has also excelled in research, training, and manpower development. Notably, the Institute of Vocational Training and Research in Agriculture recently collaborated with the Federal Government to establish an agro-processing factory, contributing to the nation’s strive for food security,” he said

The VC said further that partnerships with organisations such as the Teachers Registration Council have ensured that its graduates become certified members of the council upon graduation.

He added that the establishment of the College of Agricultural Science is another milestone, which he said is adding to the university’s diverse academic offerings.

While saying that the University has faced challenges in security, the Vice Chancellor said that prompt interventions from the University’s Visitor and the Governor of Ogun State, Dr Dapo Abiodun, with the resuscitation of the police post at Abapawa, have ensured the safety of the students and staff.

“I am glad and feel fulfilled having delivered on my promises at my investiture as the 5th substantive and second Indigenous Vice Chancellor of this great citadel of learning.

“This year’s Convocation Ceremony marks my valedictory convocation and I hope that my successor will build on the great foundation that has been laid.

“My sincere appreciation to the Ogun State Government for the opportunity given to me,” he said.

